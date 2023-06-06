COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired defenseman Ivan Provorov as part of a three-team trade involving the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings.

In exchange, Columbus gives up the 22nd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional second-round pick in either the 2024 or 2025 NHL Draft.

Provorov, 26, has registered 65 goals and 152 assists while averaging 24:05 of ice time in 532 career games with the Flyers. He has two years remaining on a six-year, $40.5 million contract he signed with Philadelphia in September 2019.

The 6-1, 201-pound blueliner was selected by the Flyers seventh overall in the 2015 NHL Draft one pick before the Blue Jackets selected defenseman Zach Werenski. He has collected 30 or more points four times in his seven NHL seasons and has twice scored 13 or more goals. He played 403 consecutive games to begin his career before missing the Jan. 4, 2022 game vs. Anaheim after being placed in COVID-19 protocol.