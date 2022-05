INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Colton Herta has been medically cleared after a serious crash on the first turn during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 on Friday.

Herta careened off the wall and went airborne, landing upside down and skipping across the pavement of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Colton Herta crashes in the first turn during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirk DeBrunner)

