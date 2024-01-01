COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 2024 is starting with some fireworks on the football field with the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1. The final four-team playoff has the three winningest programs in college football history alongside a West Coast school that’s headed to the Big Ten next season.

Monday’s games in Pasadena and New Orleans should offer some entertaining clashes after a lackluster 14-3 Missouri win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl and a 60-point drubbing by Georgia over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Here is what to know about the College Football Playoff semifinals:

Alabama vs. Michigan (Rose Bowl)

Betting Lines: Michigan (-1.5), Total (45)

The first semifinal comes from Pasadena, California, and is a staple New Year’s Day tradition in the United States. The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. to determine the first spot in the Jan. 8 national title game in Houston.

The top-seed Wolverines are in the CFP for a third consecutive season, catapulted by three straight wins over Ohio State. 2023 was no different with Michigan running the table to “The Game” against the Buckeyes and winning 30-24.

There were some bumps along the way with head coach Jim Harbaugh not being on the sidelines for six games, the opening three on a self-imposed suspension and the final three regular season games amidst the program’s sign-stealing scandal. Harbaugh is back on the sidelines for a Michigan team that has the top-scoring defense in the country, allowing just 9.5 points per game.

Standing in the way of the Wolverines’ first win in the CFP is perennial powerhouse Alabama. Michigan players and fans reacted with audible groans when the 12-1 SEC champion Crimson Tide got into the CFP over 13-0 Florida State, because Alabama enters with the most momentum.

Head coach Nick Saban and his squad lost its second game of the year to Texas at home but have not looked back since. The Tide’s playoff hopes skyrocketed after a miracle win over Auburn 27-24 with Bama scoring the 31-yard winning touchdown on a 4th and goal play. Alabama followed that by ending Georgia’s near 30-game winning streak by winning the SEC title in Atlanta.

Since the CFP’s inception, Alabama is 6-1 in the semifinals with its lone loss coming against Ohio State in the inaugural playoff. Despite being slight underdogs, the Crimson Tide feel their tough road to the top four can get them past Michigan’s elite defense.

Texas vs. Washington (Sugar Bowl)

Betting Lines: Texas (-4), Total (63.5)

The second semifinal heads down south as the No. 2 Washington Huskies meet with the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. While the preceding semifinal is a Big Ten vs. SEC clash, this one will be, too, when next season rolls around.

Washington has won every game on the way to its second CFP appearance and winning the last-ever Pac-12 title before the conference disbands. The Huskies have been led by Heisman runner-up quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has anchored Washington’s explosive offense.

After a very strong first half to the season, the Huskies had some close victories against inferior opponents like Arizona State (15-7), Stanford (42-33), and Washington State (24-21). A conference title win over Oregon, its second win over the Ducks in 2023, helped Washington to the No. 2 seed and a shot at its first national title since 1991.

On the opposite end of the Sugar Bowl is a historic college football program making its playoff debut. Texas has tried to be back for years, but now, the team is officially in the hunt, with a chance to win its first national championship since 2005.

The Longhorns’ final season in the Big 12 has been highlighted by its road win over Alabama and a dominant 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the conference title. After its lone loss to Oklahoma 34-30, former OSU quarterback Quinn Ewers has turned it on for the Longhorns in seven straight victories.

This year’s Sugar Bowl could be a shootout with two great offensives clashing indoors at the Caesars Superdome. Texas is favored by a little over a field goal against the Huskies in what could be the more entertaining playoff game.

Other New Year’s Day bowl games

Wisconsin vs. No. 13 LSU (ReliaQuest Bowl)

Betting Lines: LSU (-10), Total (56)

New Year’s Day will have three Big Ten vs. SEC matchups and it kicks off with the Badgers and Tigers at noon in Tampa. Thus far, the SEC is 2-1 vs. the Big Ten in bowl games. LSU’s Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels is skipping the game but the Tigers remain big favorites over a 7-5 Wisconsin side.

No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon (Fiesta Bowl)

Betting Lines: Oregon (-17), Total (68)

Maybe the biggest mismatch of the bowl season is in Glendale where the 11-2 Oregon Ducks face off against undefeated Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl at 1 p.m. Unlike many other top teams, the Ducks will have its star QB play with Bo Nix opting in. Nix’s participation could make this game a rout as Liberty plays in its first New Year’s Six bowl after winning the Conference-USA title.

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl)

Betting Lines: Tennessee (-5), Total (36)

The Citrus Bowl in Orlando looks likely to be a low-scoring affair as Iowa takes on Tennessee in another Big Ten-SEC game. The Hawkeyes bland offense has yielded little production while the Volunteers have multiple opt-outs, including QB Joe Milton. The combination of that has the sportsbooks predicting a defensive battle at Camping World Stadium.