University: Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) runs for a score as he eludes a tackle by Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday, Dec. 26. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan’s death. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

DALLAS (AP) — University of Utah officials say star freshman running back Ty Jordan has died.

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the Mesquite, Texas, native’s death.

The school announced Jordan’s death on Saturday, a day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.

Utah Head Football Coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement that “words cannot express the devastation and heartache” that the team is feeling about Jordan’s death.

