AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The University of Akron men’s basketball team, along with all the other teams who qualified for the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament, recently found out their bracket placement and who they’re playing.

The school hosted a watch party Sunday for any and all fans to attend at James A. Rhodes Arena on campus and found out the school earned a 13 seed and will take on No. 4 UCLA Thursday.

History not on the side of No. 13 #Akron or another 13 seeds.



Since 1985, 13 seeds are 31-113 all-time in 1st Rd of

NCAA Tourney = 21.53% winning %.



Since 2010, Ten 13 seeds have upset 4 seeds.

It happened twice last year!

(N. Texas def Purdue & Ohio Def. Virginia)@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) March 13, 2022

Basketball players, coaches and even Zippy the mascot were all in attendance.

The team beat Kent State University Saturday night during the MAC tournament title game. This is the school’s first time heading to the NCAA tournament since 2013.

Ohio State University was one of the only other Ohio teams to qualify for the big dance, garnering a No. 7 seed to take on Loyola Chicago in Pittsburgh Friday. Wright State University out of Dayton has the chance at a No. 16 seed taking on Bryant University Wednesday in Dayton.

