COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will not be suspended for four games this season, according to multiple reports.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel first reported Harbaugh’s suspension, which he agreed to three weeks ago, was not approved by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions.

The case will reportedly move further through the NCAA disciplinary system with Harbaugh unlikely to receive discipline until 2024. The suspension stemmed from alleged false statements Harbaugh made to officials investigating recruiting violations from the COVID-19 pandemic “dead period.”

Harbaugh was accused of meeting with two recruits, texting a recruit outside of an allowable time period, having analysts perform on-field coaching duties during practice and having coaches watching players work out via Zoom.

In January, Harbaugh acknowledged a Level II violation but would not admit that he lied to investigators about the alleged incidents, rather citing he did not remember those in question, according to Wetzel.

A Level II violation means a program engaged in a “less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage.” The punishment is generally minor, according to the Yahoo report and NCAA statutes. A Level I violation, which would include lying to investigators, would carry a more severe punishment.