Pickerington Central’s Hamilton commits to OSU

PICKERINGTON (WCHM) — Ty Hamilton was set to make up his own mind, regardless of where his brother went to school.

Regardless which school his parents supported, or the school he grew up supporting.

Ty had to decide on his own where he wanted to play college football, and he had plenty of choices.

Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State were among the giant schools hoping to get Hamilton on board.

Sunday night, Ty decided he wanted to play at the school where his family pledged their allegiance long ago.

Hamilton, a senior defensive end at Pickerington Central, announced Sunday night he will play his college football at Ohio State. He follows his older brother, Davon, who is a senior defensive tackle for the Buckeyes.

Ty took his official visit to OSU this past weekend and made his decision after talking with his family Sunday.

Ty Hamilton becomes the first central Ohio-based player to commit to the OSU 2020 recruiting class.

Hamilton, a versatile 6-foot 3-inch, 250-pound athlete, is the twelfth player committed to next year’s class and just the second defensive player to join the class.