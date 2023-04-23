WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Otterbein University women’s golf team won its second consecutive Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) title Sunday, with the Cardinals finishing in a convincing fashion.

Otterbein came out ahead by 38 shots in four rounds over Ohio Northern University across the three-day tournament, with Mount Union University finishing in third place.

With the win, the Cardinals earned OAC’s automatic bid to play in the NCAA Division III Championships May 9-12 at Mission Inn Resort in Florida.

Otterbein University women’s golf team wins the 2023 Ohio Athletic Conference championship. (PHOTO COURTESY OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY)

Otterbein’s Becky Williams (PHOTO COURTESY OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY)

Otterbein’s Emma McGreal (PHOTO COURTESY OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY)

Otterbein’s Alexa Luebbe (PHOTO COURTESY OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY)

Otterbein University women’s golf team (PHOTO COURTESY OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY)

Otterbein and Ohio Northern were tied after the first round, but the Cardinals pulled ahead during the second round Friday. Through play on Saturday, the Cardinals managed a 23-shot lead heading into the championships on Sunday.

All five players of the Otterbein team finished in the top 10, earning All-OAC status, led by freshman Becky Williams, who won the individual title as a medalist. The other top 10 finishes are Emma McGreal (3rd), Alexa Luebbe (6th), Jackie Adler (T7th), and Rachel Hatley (9th).