Ohio University game at Miami University canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday’s scheduled football game between Ohio University and Miami University has been canceled, according to the Mid-American Conference.

In a tweet posted Sunday, MAC announced the game has been canceled due to roster issues with the Ohio University team “related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.”

MAC has declared the game a no contest.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Julie Cromer, director of athletics for Ohio University, issued the following statement:

“While we are disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and alumni that the Battle of the Bricks will not be contested this week, we knew schedule disruptions could be a possibility this season. The health and safety of our student-athletes remain our number one priority.” Julie Cromer, Ohio University Director of Athletics

Ohio University Head Football Coach Frank Solich also issued a statement Sunday afternoon: