Ohio University game at Miami University canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday’s scheduled football game between Ohio University and Miami University has been canceled, according to the Mid-American Conference.
In a tweet posted Sunday, MAC announced the game has been canceled due to roster issues with the Ohio University team “related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.”
MAC has declared the game a no contest.
In a statement Sunday afternoon, Julie Cromer, director of athletics for Ohio University, issued the following statement:
“While we are disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and alumni that the Battle of the Bricks will not be contested this week, we knew schedule disruptions could be a possibility this season. The health and safety of our student-athletes remain our number one priority.”Julie Cromer, Ohio University Director of Athletics
Ohio University Head Football Coach Frank Solich also issued a statement Sunday afternoon:
“The ‘Battle of the Bricks’ is a rivalry game we look forward to every season. The decision to cancel the game was based on roster issues due to test results and contact tracing. Out of caution, we’ve made the proactive decision to limit our team activities for now. We look forward to getting back on the field soon and competing.”Frank Solich, Ohio University Head Football Coach