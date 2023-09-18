BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green State University has put hockey team head coach Ty Eigner on administrative leave and put three players on interim suspension as it investigates a report of alleged hazing at an off-campus event involving players on the team.

The Ohio school made the announcement in a statement posted on its website Monday but did not name the three players nor specify any details about the alleged hazing. The school said it immediately notified law enforcement and initiated its own investigation upon receiving the report.

The school said assistant coach Curtis Carr will take over for Eigner as interim coach effective immediately, and William Switaj, the school’s director of club sports, will serve in an interim advisory capacity.

A telephone number for Eigner could not be located Monday.

On March 4, 2021, Bowling Green State student Stone Foltz, 20, of Delaware, Ohio, was a pledge of the Delta Beta Chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity when he drank a one-liter bottle of Evan Williams 86-proof bourbon. Foltz, who attended Buckeye Valley High School, was then taken to his apartment where he was left unconscious. He died three days later after being placed on life support.

Foltz’s family and the university agreed to a nearly $3 million settlement in his death.

In August of 2022, the last two of eight defendants charged in Foltz’s death were sentenced. None of the eight men sentenced received more than 42 days in jail and were given various amounts of up to three years probation.