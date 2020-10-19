Ohio Bobcats’ first two football games will be nationally televised

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kickoff times have been announced for Ohio University’s first two football games, and both will be on national television.

The Bobcats’ season will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Central Michigan in a game what will be televised by ESPN. The home opener at Peden Stadium will follow Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against Akron in a game on CBS Sports Network.

Fans are not being permitted at games this season.

Here is Ohio’s updated football schedule: