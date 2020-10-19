Ohio Bobcats’ first two football games will be nationally televised

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kickoff times have been announced for Ohio University’s first two football games, and both will be on national television.

The Bobcats’ season will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Central Michigan in a game what will be televised by ESPN. The home opener at Peden Stadium will follow Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against Akron in a game on CBS Sports Network.

Fans are not being permitted at games this season.

Here is Ohio’s updated football schedule:

  • Wed., Nov. 4: at Central Michigan, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Tue., Nov. 10: Akron, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)
  • Tue., Nov. 17: at Miami University
  • Sat., Nov. 28: Bowling Green
  • Sat., Dec. 5: Buffalo
  • Sat., Dec. 12: at Kent State

