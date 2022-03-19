CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Sean Miller is returning to Xavier.

According to a tweet from Jeff Goodman with Stadium, Miller chose to return to Xavier instead of heading to South Carolina. Sources said the deal is for six years.

Miller was with Xavier from 2001 to 2009, spending his first three years with the Musketeers as an assistant before moving up to head coach and leading the team to four NCAA tournaments, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2008 and a Sweet 16 appearance one year later.

Miller then headed to Arizona, where he spent 12 years before being fired last April.

For his first stint as the Musketeers head coach, Miller racked up a 120-47 record over his tenure. With the Wildcats, he finished 302-109, making the Elite Eight three times and the Sweet 16 twice.