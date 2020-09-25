Mid-American Conference presidents expected to vote on whether to reinstate fall football

Ohio running back Julian Ross (2) high-steps into the end zone, scoring against Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Football may yet be played this fall for the Ohio Bobcats and the rest of the Mid-American Conference.

MAC presidents are scheduled to meet Friday and vote on whether to play a shortened season, according to multiple reports, including Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Nine of the 10 FBS conferences have returned. The MAC presidents meet tomorrow, sources told @YahooSports. Some MAC testing protocols need to be solidified, but there’s optimism for a season starting in early November, after Halloween weekend. (Hopefully on a Tuesday.) — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 25, 2020

On Aug. 8, the MAC became the first conference that competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision to cancel its season because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m heartbroken we are in this place,” MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said at the time.

Other major schools and conferences soon followed suit in canceling or postposing their fall seasons, including Ohio State and the Big Ten. But many eventually reconsidered, especially after the Southeastern Conference committed to playing in the fall and access to rapid testing became available. Ohio State is now scheduled to open its season on Oct. 24.

In addition to Ohio University, other state schools in the MAC are Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.