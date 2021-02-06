MAC shuffles Ohio men’s basketball schedule

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Ohio University men’s basketball games are among six games that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mid-American Conference said the postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.
The postponed games are:
- Saturday, February 6 – Ohio at Bowling Green
- Tuesday, February 9 – Akron at Ohio
- Tuesday, February 9 – Toledo at Northern Illinois
- Tuesday, February 9 – Eastern Michigan at Miami
- Saturday, February 13 – Ohio at Western Michigan
- Tuesday, February 16 – Central Michigan at Ohio