MAC shuffles Ohio men’s basketball schedule

College Sports

Ohio University Logo (Photo Courtesy: Associated Press)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Ohio University men’s basketball games are among six games that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mid-American Conference said the postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.

The postponed games are:

  • Saturday, February 6 – Ohio at Bowling Green
  • Tuesday, February  9  – Akron at Ohio
  • Tuesday, February 9 – Toledo at Northern Illinois
  • Tuesday, February 9 – Eastern Michigan at Miami
  • Saturday, February 13 – Ohio at Western Michigan
  • Tuesday, February 16 – Central Michigan at Ohio

