MADISON, Wis. (WCMH) — Just one day after the official announcement was made, former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be introduced as coach of Wisconsin.

Fickell is scheduled to address the media at 5:45 p.m. from Madison as he returns to the Big Ten coaching scene. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

UC athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that the Badgers had hired Fickell to take over their football program after a six-year run with the Bearcats.

Fickell, 49, takes over for interim coach and former Badgers defensive back Jim Leonhard, who replaced Paul Chryst on Oct. 2. Cincinnati has hired former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs as its interim coach.

Fickell posted a 57-18 record in six seasons at Cincinnati and helped the Bearcats earn a College Football Playoff appearance last year. The former Ohio State defensive lineman and longtime assistant went 6-7 as the coach in 2011 after Jim Tressel’s resignation.

This is Fickell’s first coaching job outside of Ohio with the Columbus native starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Buckeyes in 1999. After two years as Akron’s defensive line coach, he was with Ohio State for 15 seasons before moving to UC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.