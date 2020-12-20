CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

FILE – This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium before to the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Southern California and Penn State in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt. A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses’ request was denied earlier this week. (The Tournament of Roses via AP, Pool, File)

CALIFORNIA, USA (AP) — The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 is moving to the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington, Texas.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Saturday night that the CFP management committee and Tournament of Roses mutually agreed to relocate the game because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California.

California state health restrictions have banned the Rose Bowl from having fans in attendance for the game. Coaches and school officials from playoff contenders have complained about players’ parents not being permitted to attend the game.

The Rose Bowl asked the state for an exception to the restriction but was denied twice.

Hancock said it had not yet been determined if the game played in Texas will still be called the Rose Bowl.