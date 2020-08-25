27 Miami University student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — All Miami University student-athletes, coaches, and staff who have returned to campus are in quarantine after 27 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

The Butler County General Health District is requiring the two-week quarantine for anyone who has had contact with the athletes, according to the university’s website.

According to the university, many, but not all, of the positive cases attended an off-campus social gathering more than a week ago. The athletes showing positive results were from a number of different teams.

The health district issued the blanket quarantine order to ensure no student-athletes would be missed through normal contact tracing.

“Miami University is fully supportive of and cooperating with the Butler County General Health District. We have worked with them throughout the pandemic to help safeguard the health of our students, faculty, staff, and communities,” said Miami University President Gregory Crawford.

“My concern for the health of all of our student-athletes is paramount,” said David Sayler, director of athletics. “I am disappointed that poor judgment has led to this quarantine order and put in jeopardy our efforts to have our teams study and practice together.”

Because of concerns related to COVID-19, the Mid-American Conference announced Aug. 8 the postponement of all fall sports.

Miami University began its fall semester Aug. 17 with all undergraduate courses being offered remotely. Move-in for incoming first-year students is scheduled for the week of Sept. 14, with face-to-face instruction planned to resume on Sep. 21.