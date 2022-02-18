COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The College Football Playoff committee announced Friday it will keep a four-team structure for the next four years instead of expanding.

The CFP, which began in 2014, is entering year nine of a 12-year agreement with ESPN.

“The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP’s original 12-year plan,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said. “At the same time, the Board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season.”

On Wednesday, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said he would be ‘surprised’ if the College Football Playoff didn’t expand eventually. Hancock’s statement mentioned the 12-team playoff was considered but ultimately rejected.

“I thank the working group for its hard work that resulted in the 12-team proposal, and the Management Committee for its thorough and diligent job reviewing it and other possible expansion ideas,” he said. “I know the four-team event will continue to be successful.”