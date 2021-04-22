College football changing overtime rules

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 23: Fans rush the field after the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 28-17 at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved changes to overtime rules in football on Thursday.

One of the major changes is that teams must go for two points after the first overtime. Previously, a 2-point attempt was required after the third overtime period.

If a game goes to a third overtime, teams will run alternating two-point plays instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. This is a change from the previous rule, which started to use two-point plays in the fifth overtime period.

This rules change is being made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and bring the game to a quicker conclusion, according to a press release from the NCAA.