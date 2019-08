FILE – This Jan. 1, 2017, file photo shows then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick speaking at a news conference after the team’s NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif. Pete Carroll said the Seattle Seahawks have not closed the door on the possibility of adding Kaepernick to their roster, but how much further they pursue it may depend on the upcoming NFL draft. Reports surfaced earlier this month that Seattle pulled out of a planned workout for Kaepernick. Seattle has been one of the few teams to show interest in Kaepernick following his protests during the national anthem. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 but says he is “still ready.”

In a video posted to Kaepernick’s social media pages on Wednesday Kaepernick is seen working out in a gym along with a graphic saying he has been “denied work for 889 days.”

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Kaepernick drew national attention in 2016 when he knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.