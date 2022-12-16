LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WCMH) — Former University of Kentucky sprinter Abby Steiner was awarded The Bowerman on Thursday, track and field’s highest individual honor.

The former Dublin Coffman speedster took the track world by storm after winning the NCAA women’s 200 meter championship with a record-breaking time of 21.80.

The central Ohio native finished fifth in the 200-meter dash final at the 2022 World Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Steiner is preparing for the next major track & field events in 2023 with the USA Championships in the summer and the World Championships in Budapest. That all leads up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.