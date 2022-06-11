EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Dublin Coffman grad and University of Kentucky sprinter Abby Steiner made history Saturday by winning the women’s 200 meter title with an NCAA record-breaking time of 21.80.

It’s the first NCAA championship for Steiner who also finished third in the women’s 100 meter.

The UK junior is used to making history. She broke the Ohio high school record in the women’s 100 meter (11.38) and 200 meter (22.73), winning seven state titles combined between those two events.

Steiner will have a chance to compete at the World Athletics Championships starting July 15 for a chance to qualify for the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.