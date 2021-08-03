Coach Ryan Day: ‘I feel very good’ about Ohio State’s quarterbacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord, along with coach Ryan Day, spoke at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center one day before fall practice begins.

Day has not given any indication who will start with the season less than a month away. The Buckeyes open Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota.

“I feel very good when you think about the talent we have in that [quarterbacks] room,” Day said. “That room has to be strong and they’ve got to pull for each other. That’s just the way it’s going to go and so they’ve all put themselves in a great position.”

Stroud and Miller are entering their sophomore seasons, and McCord is a true freshman. All three were asked about the latest addition to the Buckeyes after quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1-ranked player in the class of 2022, decided to forgo his senior year of high school and enroll at Ohio State this fall.

None of the quarterbacks spoke at length about Ewers, but Day did answer a question about the issue of athletes profiting off their name, image and likeness along with Ewers leaving early to enroll at Ohio State.

“The easy thing to do is to get super concerned and start to panic and throw your hands up and get frustrated, or you can embrace it. And we’re going to embrace it,” Day said. “We have to continue to develop this culture so we understand it’s about us. It’s not just about one singular person at any one moment.”

Ewers told Yahoo Sports he was enrolling early partly because he did not have profiting rights under the rules of Texas’ University Interscholastic League.