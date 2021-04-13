Cleveland Indians’ Yu Chang receives racist tweets after throwing error

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — Cleveland Indians first baseman Yu Chang received racist comments on social media after committing a throwing error that resulted in the Indians losing to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Chang tweeted this message Wednesday along with a screenshot of the comments he received.

The 25-year-old from Taitung, Taiwan, made his Major League Baseball debut with Cleveland in 2019 and was making just his fifth career start at first base on Tuesday.

This was the throwing error Chang committed: