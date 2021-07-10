Cleveland funeral home offers Kivlenieks prayer cards for anyone who would like one

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleveland Monsters fans held a memorial for goalie Matiss Kivlenieks outside Rocket Mortgage fieldhouse Saturday.

A jersey and signs graced the doors of the arena to honor the fallen goalie as fans spoke, sharing their memories of Kivlenieks’ time playing with the Monsters and the Blue Jackets.

Fans also held prayer cards made by Victoria Martens at the Walter Martens & Sons Funeral Home.

Martens and members of her family are Monsters season ticket holders and partial CBJ season ticket holders.

She said her job as a funeral director is that when she sees grief, she tries to help people get through it.

Martens got the photo on the prayer card from the Monsters and then searched for goalie prayers online, adding one to the back of the prayer card.

Anyone who wants a prayer card can visit the funeral home’s website or call 216-281-7111. Leave your name, a contact phone number, and a mailing address, and Martens and her husband Wally will mail you as many as you would like free of charge.