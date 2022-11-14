COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If Elon Musk has his way, the Cleveland Cavaliers could lose nearly 1.3 million fans, or rather, fake fans.

In April, Twitter’s new owner vowed to attack and defeat fake accounts and, according to Gambling.com, the Cavaliers could lose an estimated 1.28 million fake followers should Musk’s plan be realized.

The Cavaliers, who boast over 3.3 million followers, were one of seven major sports teams in Ohio that were run through SparkToro’s fake follower audit program.

After a fake-following purge, however, that number could drop to 2.05 million followers. The good news for the Cavaliers is that they have the lowest percentage of fake followers, 38.4%, among major sports teams in Ohio. That honor goes to the Cincinnati Reds, who have an estimated 443,000 fake followers, or 46.8% of their total number of followers.

Team Fake Followers Fake Follower % Twitter Followers Updated Followers Cleveland Cavaliers 1.28M 38.4% 3.33M 2.05M Cleveland Browns 703K 44.9% 1.56M 863K Cincinnati Bengals 557K 42.4% 1.31M 756K Cleveland Guardians 476K 41.3% 1.15M 675K Cincinnati Reds 443K 46.8% 946K 503K Columbus Blue Jackets 231K 44.6% 518K 287K Columbus Crew 94K 46.3% 203K 109K Data courtesy of Gambling.com using SparkToro’s fake follower audit

In total, Ohio sports teams would lose nearly 3.8 million fake twitter accounts.