Cleveland Browns put Andy Janovich on COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed fullback Andy Janovich on the COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday afternoon.
The Browns said they were informed Monday morning that a player tested positive for the virus. The individual was immediately self-isolated and the facility was closed during contact tracing.
Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, and teams cannot say whether a player is in quarantine or positive for COVID-19.
Janovich has two receptions for 13 yards in his first season with the Browns.
