Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for coronavirus

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WCMH) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday evening.

NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo first reported the story and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the news.

Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College.

CLEMSON COACH DABO SWINNEY

The Tigers are currently ranked as the No. 1 team in college football.

Lawrence entered the 2020 season as a Heisman favorite along with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Clemson is scheduled to play Boston College this weekend followed by a top-five showdown against No. 4 Notre Dame next weekend.

