Clemson offensive coordinator will miss Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19 reasons

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WCMH) — Clemson offensive coordinator and play-caller Tony Elliott will miss the Tigers’ Sugar Bowl game against Ohio State due to COVID-19 reasons.

The team announced Wednesday that Elliott, who is also the running backs coach, would not travel with the team to New Orleans and would be unavailable when the No. 2 Tigers face No. 3 Ohio State on Friday in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The team did not say if he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

There was no immediate word on whether one person such as quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter or a group of offensive assistants would collaborate on the game plan against the Buckeyes.

Elliott, a former Clemson receiver, has been on coach Dabo Swinney’s staff since 2011. He was co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Scott from 2015 through last season, when Scott became USF’s head coach.

Clemson’s offense led the Atlantic Coast Conference at 44.9 points a game and with 343.8 yards passing per game this season.