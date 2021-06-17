Classic for Columbus, a football game between historically Black schools, set for Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Classic for Columbus, a football game between two historically Black colleges and several days of related events, is finding a big home this year.

Event organizers announced Thursday that the game — scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 between Central State and Kentucky State — will be played at Ohio Stadium, a change of venue from Historic Crew Stadium.

Columbus hosted the event from 1992 to ’96 before it became the Ohio Classic and rotated between Cleveland and Cincinnati. In December, organizers announced their intention to return to Columbus, and in March, Historic Crew Stadium was announced as the original location.

“It has been 25 years since our football game has been played in Ohio Stadium, so bringing this tradition back is exceptionally exciting,” CEO of Classic for Columbus John Pace said.

Central State is located in Wilberforce as Ohio’s historically Black land-grant institution. Its football team, the Marauders, competes at the NCAA Division II level.

The game and related events are expected to raise over $300,000 for scholarships and education. The Classic has four days of events planned, including a golf tournament, a drumline and Greek step show, and a Battle of the Bands.

More information, and details on tickets, can be found here.