COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner became the highest player drafted from the University of Cincinnati after the cornerback was picked 4th overall by the New York Jets.

Gardner was a major reason the Bearcats broke through into the College Football Playoff last season. He wore a brash bejeweled necklace at draft day proclaiming his nickname, and even an accessorized chain with a bejeweled sauce bottle.

“I’m the best cornerback in this draft,” Gardner noted this week. He went second behind LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., but the Jets certainly liked him, knowing Gardner did not allow a TD reception in his three-year college career.