CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, one of the top cornerbacks in college football, has declared for the NFL Draft.

Gardner arrived at UC as the 1,672nd ranked player for the class of 2019 and quickly transformed into a lock-down corner for the rising Bearcats.

Gardner went his entire college career without giving up a touchdown in coverage and is projected to be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus.

The Bearcats lost to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl of the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31. Cincinnati was the first Group of 5 team to make the CFP after finishing 13-0.