CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — The Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0) won the American Athletic Conference on Saturday, beating Houston 35-20. The win likely secures UC a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Despite a week of rumors about whether Luke Fickell would leave Cincinnati for Notre Dame after Brian Kelly’s departure, the Bearcats’ coach stayed and helped Cincinnati cement their place in college football history as no Group of 5 team has ever played in the CFP.

Jerome Ford rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns and Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes as No. 3 Cincinnati broke open a close game in the third quarter.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after sacking Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Cincinnati Bearcat mascot stands in front of the student section during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott, center, catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks to pass from the pocket during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, right, stands on the sidelines during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Fans cheer during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Cincinnati Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati, which extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 27, scored three touchdowns in the span of seven minutes and 22 seconds to break open a one-point game.

The final CFP rankings will be announced Sunday at 12:15 p.m.