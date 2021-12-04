CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — The Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0) won the American Athletic Conference on Saturday, beating Houston 35-20. The win likely secures UC a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Despite a week of rumors about whether Luke Fickell would leave Cincinnati for Notre Dame after Brian Kelly’s departure, the Bearcats’ coach stayed and helped Cincinnati cement their place in college football history as no Group of 5 team has ever played in the CFP.
Jerome Ford rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns and Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes as No. 3 Cincinnati broke open a close game in the third quarter.
Cincinnati, which extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 27, scored three touchdowns in the span of seven minutes and 22 seconds to break open a one-point game.
The final CFP rankings will be announced Sunday at 12:15 p.m.