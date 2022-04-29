LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder was drafted in the 3rd round by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft on Friday.

Ridder is just the second quarterback taken in this year’s draft after Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett who was selected 20th overall by the Steelers.

Ridder led the Bearcats to a back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in 2020 and 2021. He was instrumental in helping UC reach the College Football Playoff semifinals last season, the first such appearance by a school outside the power five conferences.