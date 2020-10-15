Cincinnati postpones game against Tulane

The Cincinnati Bearcats take the field before an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Cincinnati. No. 8 Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players. The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, the game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats football game versus Tulane this Saturday has been postponed due to positive coronavirus cases at UC and the ensuing measure to quarantine players on the football team.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

We are disappointed we will be unable to play Tulsa Saturday. We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to happen. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our primary focus and we appreciated the outstanding work and continued dedication of our medical staff throughout the pandemic. John Cunningham, University of Cincinnati Athletic Director

The Bearcats were 3-0 heading into their game with the Green Wave.