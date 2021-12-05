NEW YORK (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bearcats are headed to the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed.

The Bearcats will play No. 1 Alabama in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington while No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Cincinnati is the first team from a non-Power 5 conference to earn a spot in the CFP.

UC earned its spot by finishing with a perfect 13-0 record capped by a 35-20 win over Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.

Cincinnati’s Cody Lamb (65) holds up the American Athletic Conference trophy after defeating Houston in the AAC championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati fans and players celebrate after winning the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati’s Bryon Threats (10) celebrates after defeating Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati’s Ryan Royer, center, celebrates with fans after winning the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) celebrates with teammates after making a stop on third down during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford (24) looks up at the scoreboard while running into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati linebacker Joel Dublanko, center, celebrates with teammates after intercepting Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after sacking Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Cincinnati Bearcat mascot stands in front of the student section during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott, center, catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks to pass from the pocket during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, right, stands on the sidelines during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Alabama beat Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship on Saturday to clinch a spot in the CFP for a seventh time in eight years.

Michigan took care of business against Iowa in the Big ten Championship 42-3 giving the Wolverines their first Big Ten title since 2004 when they shared the title with the Hawkeyes.

This is Michigan’s first time in the playoff.

Ohio State will find out which bowl game it will play in at approximately 2:30 p.m.