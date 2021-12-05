NEW YORK (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bearcats are headed to the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed.
The Bearcats will play No. 1 Alabama in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington while No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl in Miami.
Cincinnati is the first team from a non-Power 5 conference to earn a spot in the CFP.
UC earned its spot by finishing with a perfect 13-0 record capped by a 35-20 win over Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.
Alabama beat Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship on Saturday to clinch a spot in the CFP for a seventh time in eight years.
Michigan took care of business against Iowa in the Big ten Championship 42-3 giving the Wolverines their first Big Ten title since 2004 when they shared the title with the Hawkeyes.
This is Michigan’s first time in the playoff.
Ohio State will find out which bowl game it will play in at approximately 2:30 p.m.