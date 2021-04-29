Cincinnati Bengals draft LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase with No. 5 pick

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Chase will reunite with Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow was taken No. 1 overall last year after leading the Tigers to the 2020 National Championship.

Chase was Burrow’s go-to receiver in 2019 when the wideout led all players in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the country’s best receiver.

Chase opted out of the 2020 season. During his sophomore season, Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. Those stats were an astronomical jump from his freshman year when he had 23 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers carries the ball against safety Justin Broiles #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after a run over the Oklahoma Sooners defense during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers tries to break the tackle of Justin Broiles #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers celebrates with Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown as A.J. Terrell #8 of the Clemson Tigers defends in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown as A.J. Terrell #8 of the Clemson Tigers defends in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Bengals have now chosen a receiver in the first round three times since 2011. Cincinnati selected John Ross with the ninth pick in 2017 and A.J. Green with the fourth pick in 2011. Green signed a one-year deal with Arizona during the offseason while Cincinnati did not pick up Ross’ fifth-year option, proving to be a terrible pick five years ago.

The Bengals also announced they would not pick up the fifth-year option for former Ohio State Billy Price who was picked 21st overall in 2018.

Cincinnati still needs to draft an offensive tackle to protect Burrow who suffered a season-ending torn ACL against Washington in Week 11 last year.

Burrow underwent successful surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021-22 season.