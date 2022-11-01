CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – Despite having played in a Super Bowl in his first three seasons, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has never beaten the Cleveland Browns.

Monday night was no different.

Bradley Chubb rushed for 101 yard and two scores, Jacoby Brissett added a TD run along with 278 yards passing and the Browns cruised to a 32-13 victory over the visiting Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) leaps over Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) after catching a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Chubb broke a scoreless game late in the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown plus a two-point conversion run and Cade York drilled a 55-yard field goal for an 11-0 halftime lead for Cleveland (3-5), which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Brissett, who completed 17-of-22 passes, gave the Browns a 25-0 lead after three quarters on a 3-yard run and a 4-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Cooper finished with 131 yards on five receptions and Donovan Peoples-Jones helped stretched the field with 81 yards on four catches.

The Browns totaled five sacks on Burrow, including 1.5 by Myles Garrett, and the defense limited Cincinnati (4-4) to 133 total yards through the first three quarters.

Chubb’s 11-yard TD helped offset a pair of Bengals scores in the fourth quarter – touchdown receptions by Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

Burrow finished with 232 yards passing on 25-of-35 passing with two scores and an interception. Joe Mixon led a stagnant rushing game with 27 yards on eight carries, adding seven receptions for 32 yards.