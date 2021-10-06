CHICAGO (WCMH) — The Chicago Bears announced Justin Fields will be their starting quarterback moving forward. Fields started the last two weeks with Andy Dalton out due to injury.

Fields, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship appearance last year, was drafted 11th overall by the Bears who traded up nine spots to select Fields.

Fields is the highest Ohio State quarterback selected since 1982 when the Baltimore Colts selected Art Schlichter with the No. 4 overall pick. Dwayne Haskins was the 15th overall pick in 2019 and now plays for the Steelers.

Fields led OSU to a 20-2 record in two seasons, including two trips to the College Football Playoff and a dominating semifinal win over Clemson last season.

He finished his career at Ohio State with 5,373 yards passing, 78 total touchdowns, nine interceptions and an impressive 68% completion percentage while winning Big Ten offensive player of the year twice.