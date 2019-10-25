Checking out Ohio Stadium’s new luxury seating

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This year, Ohio Stadium shrunk.

Not in square footage, but in capacity.

Ohio State made the move to modernize the ‘Shoe and comply with the demand for luxury suite seating.

“This is definitely a step up for us because this is something we’ve not done here in Ohio State athletics,” said OSU Director of Premium Seating Justin Doyle.

Welcome to the Suite Life at Ohio Stadium. New this year, 12 more luxury suites and 44 all-new loge boxes in the northwest corner.

“We’ve kind of had a demand to increase our premium seating,” Doyle said. “We’ve always had club seats and we’ve always had suites but we were kind of looking at what is the new trend out there in the sports world and so the loge box concept is kind of the new trend.”

The loge area inside is complete with a cash bar, all-inclusive food, and plenty of TVs to catch other games around the nation. The doors and windows slide open, too, allowing people to hear all the noises of the game.

“So obviously if we’re not inside, we can be outside and not a bad view of the game here,” Doyle said. “Not a bad view at all. The nice thing about these is they are four-seaters. Right here is where the iPad will go for each. One between each two people so you can actually watch replays of our game or you can watch other games while our game is going on.”

Meanwhile in the new suites, the same sort of luxury. Food provided, room to socialize, and a view you cannot beat.

“Yeah, the suites will vary from anywhere from five seats all the way up to 24 seats, so really it depends on what the purpose of your suit is,” Doyle said. “Is it a company? Is it a business? Is it a family? We kind of tailor to that so we want to have some different options through the selling process.”

It’ll cost you a pretty penny, but for those who have paid, it’s been worth it.

“People get a little hesitant when they get in here and say, ‘Am I going to like the suite experience because I’m so used to being in the stadium for something like that,’ but then they get in there and the next thing I hear is, ‘I’m never going to watch the game again without being in a suite,'” Doyle said.