COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s premier high school basketball show returned Friday on NBC4 for the 2022-23 season alongside 270 Hoops.

You can watch the full show in the video player above.

Eight games were featured on 4 Court Press on January 6:

  • Ready at Watterson (boys)
  • Grove City at Gahanna (boys)
  • Canal at Westerville South (girls)
  • Pickerington North at New Albany (boys)
  • Coffman at Upper Arlington (girls)
  • Orange at Bradley (boys)
  • South at Walnut Ridge (boys)
  • Lancaster at Pick Central (boys)

270 Hoops co-founder Zach Fleer also broke down several power polls to start the new year.