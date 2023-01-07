COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s premier high school basketball show returned Friday on NBC4 for the 2022-23 season alongside 270 Hoops.
You can watch the full show in the video player above.
Eight games were featured on 4 Court Press on January 6:
- Ready at Watterson (boys)
- Grove City at Gahanna (boys)
- Canal at Westerville South (girls)
- Pickerington North at New Albany (boys)
- Coffman at Upper Arlington (girls)
- Orange at Bradley (boys)
- South at Walnut Ridge (boys)
- Lancaster at Pick Central (boys)
270 Hoops co-founder Zach Fleer also broke down several power polls to start the new year.