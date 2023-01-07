COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s premier high school basketball show returned Friday on NBC4 for the 2022-23 season alongside 270 Hoops.

You can watch the full show in the video player above.

Eight games were featured on 4 Court Press on January 6:

Ready at Watterson (boys)

Grove City at Gahanna (boys)

Canal at Westerville South (girls)

Pickerington North at New Albany (boys)

Coffman at Upper Arlington (girls)

Orange at Bradley (boys)

South at Walnut Ridge (boys)

Lancaster at Pick Central (boys)

270 Hoops co-founder Zach Fleer also broke down several power polls to start the new year.