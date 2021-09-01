Cedarville University celebrates Grace Norman’s silver medal performance

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley native who won a silver medal at the recent Tokyo Paralympics has returned home.

“I had God on my side and I knew he wasn’t going to let me down,” said three-time Paralympic medal winner Grace Norman.

Norman was born into a family of athletic runners. Her mother Robin ran track in college, and her father Tim is a passionate triathlete.

“We were competing in 5K races pushing strollers,” Tim Norman said.

On Wednesday evening, Tim and Robin embraced Grace as she returned home to Dayton International Airport after winning her third Paralympic medal.

“It was just an overwhelming response of excitement and love from back home and it was amazing to get there and see all of the support from people I didn’t even know,” Grace said.

It was her second time competing in the Paralympics. She won a gold medal at the 2016 Paralympic games in Rio and a bronze in 400-meters, but this year’s race was much different.

“It’s really difficult, especially in COVID, when a lot of us are isolated. It’s really difficult to have a positive mentality and not let the pressures get to you,” she said.

Despite the pressure, Grace brought home the silver in the women’s PTS5 triathlon event. She’s set to compete again in three weeks at the collegiate national championships.