CBJ’s Nick Foligno discusses NHL hiatus amid COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Most nights during the stay-at-home order, Blue Jackets’ Captain Nick Foligno heads to his home gym trying to find something familiar in an unprecedented time.

“We’ve come up with a game plan trying to simulate workouts that are going to simulate hockey games so I’m working out at night actually just to simulate and keep that rhythm.” Foligno says. “I’ve found ways to stay active and healthy and training, which has been nice for me.”

This is Foligno’s way of staying game ready but he also understands NHL games may be far away if the season ever resumes. Foligno has been in frequent contact with CBJ management and fellow players to try and get the most up-to-date information about the season. The Jackets were scheduled to play their final regular season game Friday, but now it’s unclear whether teams will finish the regular season or if the NHL will try to pick up the season in the playoffs.



“They’re going to try like heck to make sure we play this season and give our fans some hope,” he said. “I think that’s what we in sports provide is a way for people to kind of get away from everything that’s going on.”

The NHL announced this week players will not be permitted back at team facilities until April 24th at the earliest. Most NHL analysts say that date is likely to be pushed back into May.

Foligno, a married father of three young kids, says he’s doing his best to keep the family active and calm during this stressful time.

“Everyone’s health is most important,” he said. “I’ll be honest, I haven’t thought much about hockey.”