CBJ opens pre-season tonight against the Sabres

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hockey returns to Columbus tonight.

The Blue Jackets will take the ice for their first of seven pre-season games before the regular-season opener next month.

The Jackets will take on the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena.

Over the last few days of training camp, the CBJ players have had four scrimmages, three practices, and several individual workouts.

There have been a lot of changes with the team during the off-season, so tonight will be a great chance to see what we might expect in the season ahead.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

