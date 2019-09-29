CBJ cancels final preseason game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday’s final preseason game for the Columbus Blue Jackets has been canceled due to travel issues.

According to a CBJ press release, issues with the chartered aircraft for the St. Louis Blues, Sunday’s scheduled opponent, prompted the cancelation.

Single game buyers with tickets to Sunday’s game will receive a refund. Blue Jackets season ticket holder will receive additional tickets to a 2019-2020 regular season home game.

“We regret the inconvenience the cancellation of today’s game will cause our fans, but after discussions with the Blues there was no viable option that would’ve resulted in our being able to play the game today,” said club president Mike Priest.

The Blue Jackets open their 19th regular season vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday, Oct. 4. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m.