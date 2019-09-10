Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod dies suddenly

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died suddenly, Tuesday.

“The entire Cavaliers organization mourns the loss of their great friend and teammate. Fred’s deep love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers was clearly evident in everything he did in and around the community and on-air during his more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts. He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community,” the Cavaliers posted on their website.

McLeod had been the play-by-play announcer for the team on FOX Sports Ohio since the 2006 season.

McLeod also served as the Executive Producer for Multimedia, providing fans behind-the-scenes access on Cavs.com, Cavs HQ, Twitter and Facebook with daily updates and interviews during the season.

“The Cavaliers extend our deepest condolences to Fred’s entire family, including his wife Beth, mother Marilyn, sister Lynn, and his three children, Sean, Jenna, Molly and each of their families,” the team released.

This would have been the 15th overall season as play-by-play announcers for the Cavaliers, as he served in the same capacity with the team during the 1979-80 season.

No information as to the cause of death was released.