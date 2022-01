COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals is coming off career win No. 100 after the Bobcats beat Akron 69-63 to improve to 11-2 this season and 2-0 in the MAC.

Boals spoke with NBC4i digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock to breakdown the Bobcats hot start, the emergence of Mark Sears as OU’s leading scorer, dominant defensive play in the MAC so far and much more.