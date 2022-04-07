COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time, the four-time world champion United States women’s soccer team will play at Lower.com Field.

The USWNT will take the field Saturday in an exhibition against Uzbekistan at 5:30 p.m. in the Columbus Crew’s home stadium.

Saturday’s game will be a fun experience for soccer fans in central Ohio as a new-look U.S. squad continues an important 2022 of play.

Here is a catch up on the questions you might have before the Stars and Stripes return to Columbus.

How have they played since the Olympics?

With a pedigree and history of winning, some pinned the USA’s bronze medal finish in Tokyo disappointing with the team winning only two matches within regulation time.

Since Tokyo, manager Vlatko Andonovski’s side has been flying with nine straight matches without a loss since September 2021.

Among those nine games was the American’s stellar performance in February’s SheBelieves Cup which included two 5-0 victories.

The bounce back has been important for the United States along with the incorporation of the next generation of American women’s soccer stars.

Who is on the roster for the match?

The roster coming to Columbus for the U.S. women is a mixture of experienced World Cup winners and a new crop of eager players who are part of the team’s future.

Familiar faces that also won the World Cup in 2019 include goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defenders Kelley O’Hara and Abby Dahlkemper, midfield trio Lindsey Horan, Sam Mewis, and Ohio-native Rose Lavelle, and 23-year-old striker Mallory Pugh.

Mainstays like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Julie Ertz won’t be with the team for April’s camp.

A star in the making to watch out for is 22-year-old phenom Catarina Macario, who plays for Europe’s best team, Lyon in France, and has already scored five goals in 15 USWNT caps.

Other up-and-comers include 24-year-old defender Alana Cook, Racing Louisville midfielder Jaelin Howell, and 19-year-old forward Trinity Rodman.

When does qualification begin for the next World Cup?

The game in Columbus is in preparation for the CONCACAF Championship in Mexico in July, the tournament that the USWNT will play in to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

To qualify for the World Cup, the United States will need to make the semifinals of the eight-team tournament but with the standard of excellence in U.S. women’s soccer, they will look to win it.

The USA has won the last two CONCACAF championships and hasn’t missed any of the eight World Cups.

The 2023 World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20, 2023, to August 20, 2023, with the final in Sydney.

That is where the USWNT hopes to end the World Cup and win the tournament for a third consecutive time, something no men’s or women’s team has ever done.