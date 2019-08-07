Carmen’s Crew take home $2 million in TBT final

Ohio State alums made up for never winning the NCAA basketball tournament by scoring a 66-60 victory in The Basketball Tournament final and bringing home the $2 million prize.

Carmen’s Crew beat the Golden Eagles Alumni from Marquette in the 64 team tournament in the finals in Chicago.

The Crew’s William Buford sank two free throws to end the game.

The OSU alumni team coached by Jared Sullinger entered the tournament as a number one seed.

The Basketball Tournament is an open-application, single-elimination tournament played each summer.

It is the Ohio team’s first win in the tournament, ending a four-year win streak by the Overseas Elite, a team consisting of professional basketball players who compete outside of the NBA.