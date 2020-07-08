Carmen’s Crew eliminated from TBT

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No. 1 seed Carmen’s Crew, made up of mostly former Ohio State men’s basketball players, fell to No. 16 House of ‘Paign 76-68 in the The Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday afternoon.
Carmen’s Crew, which won the 2019 TBT, is now eliminated from the tournament.
House of ‘Paign, a team made up of former Illinois men’s basketball players, outscored Carmen’s Crew 18-12 in the 4th quarter to eliminate Carmen’s Crew in the round of 16.
The game marks the last of Aaron Craft’s professional basketball career after he announced his retirement a month ago following the conclusion of TBT.