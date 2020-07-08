Carmen’s Crew eliminated from TBT

Posted:

BUFFALO, NY – MARCH 20: Aaron Craft #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after losing to the Dayton Flyers 60-59 in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the First Niagara Center on March 20, 2014 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No. 1 seed Carmen’s Crew, made up of mostly former Ohio State men’s basketball players, fell to No. 16 House of ‘Paign 76-68 in the The Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Carmen’s Crew, which won the 2019 TBT, is now eliminated from the tournament.

House of ‘Paign, a team made up of former Illinois men’s basketball players, outscored Carmen’s Crew 18-12 in the 4th quarter to eliminate Carmen’s Crew in the round of 16.

The game marks the last of Aaron Craft’s professional basketball career after he announced his retirement a month ago following the conclusion of TBT.

